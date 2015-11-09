© dana rothstein dreamstime.com

Saab receives surveillance order worth $1.27 billion

Defence and security company Saab has signed a contract with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to expand and enhance the Emirates’ airborne surveillance capabilities.

Saab will deliver a new airborne Swing Role Surveillance System (SRSS) incorporating a new version of the Saab Erieye radar system. The order value amounts to approximately USD1.27 billion.



The new SRSS for the UAE uses the Global 6000 aircraft from Bombardier as a platform. The Swing Role Surveillance System is capable of simultaneous detection and tracking of multiple targets in the air, on land and at sea. It is the latest evolution of the Erieye system that incorporates Saab’s many decades of radar capabilities across all domains.



“The new version of Erieye is without a doubt the most capable airborne early warning and control system on the market. Saab’s capability to develop high technology solutions for customers shows that our focus on research and development is the right way to ensure continued competitiveness on the defence market,” says Håkan Buskhe, President and CEO of Saab.



The work will be carried out at Saab's Swedish facilities in Gothenburg, Linköping, Järfälla, Arboga and Luleå.