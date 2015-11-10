© leifstiller dreamstime.com

Emil Otto GmbH with new sales partner in Austria and Slovenia

German flux manufacturer Emil Otto GmbH is expanding its activities abroad. The company will be taking care of Austria and Slovenia through its Austrian sales partner Ulbrich Betriebs GmbH.

“We view the German-speaking region as our home market. That's why we're very pleased to have found an experienced partner in the electronics sector with Ulbrich g.m.b.H”, explains Carlos Kelm, sales manager at Emil Otto GmbH.