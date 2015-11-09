© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

Ericsson in strategic partnership with Cisco

Ericsson has entered into a strategic partnership with Cisco aiming to create the networks of the future.

The partnership will combine expertises from both companies: routing, data center, networking, cloud, mobility, management and control, and global services capabilities. Ericsson will together with Cisco offer end-to-end leadership across network architectures for 5G, cloud and IP, and the Internet of Things.



The announcement is supported by multiple agreements including a global service partner agreement, as well as a reseller agreement. The parties have also agreed to discuss FRAND policies and enter a licensing agreement for their respective patent portfolios.



Hans Vestberg, President and CEO, Ericsson, says: "This partnership fortifies the IP strategy we have developed over the past several years and it is a key step forward in our company transformation."