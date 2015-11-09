© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

New regional sales manager at Zestron Americas

Zestron has appointed Mr. Sean Harvey as the new Regional Sales Manager. In his role he will focus on growing Zestron's product and service business while expanding the current customer base in the Western American and Canadian regions.

“The addition of Mr. Harvey to our sales team reinforces Zestron's commitment to providing our customer base with the highest quality, technical solutions, services and personnel in order to meet the ever increasing challenges of precision cleaning applications,” says Eric Strating, Director of Sales.



Mr. Harvey joins Zestron with over 9 years of sales and technical experience in the semiconductor industry, most recently working as a Field Sales Engineer for Electra Technical Sales.