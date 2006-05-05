MY500 delayed for the market

Mydata´s flagship the solder paste jet dispenser MY500 has due to insufficiently obtained precision been delayed for the market.

The solder paste jet printer MY500 now seems to be launched to the market during the second half of 2006. "Lately the MY500 hasn´t developed steadily enough towards the high level of precision that the company set up for the product. Further development efforts will therefore be needed to fine tune the precision and this will result in a delay in time to market. Currently the company forecasts the MY500 to be set on the market by the second half of 2006", the major owner of Mydata Skanditek wrote in a statement".



"I don´t think this is much of a problem to our customers. The most important thing is that we will deliver a product that will meet our requirements", Skanditek´s CEO Patrik Tigerschiöld commented.