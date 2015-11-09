© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Anoto Group to Acquire Livescribe Inc.

Swedish Anoto Group has entered into an agreement to acquire Livescribe Inc. Livescribe will be fully integrated with Anoto as a wholly-owned subsidiary.

Anoto is a company working in digital writing and drawing solutions. Livescribe is a maker of smartpens.



This acquisition provides clear benefits to both parties. It will enable Anoto to broaden its product portfolio, extend its business into the consumer market and retail distribution.



"Acquiring Livescribe is another important step in consolidating the Anoto ecosystem and realizing synergies in hardware and software development, supply chain and operations, and sales distribution," said Stein Revelsby, CEO of Anoto. "We are already working on a new range of products to be launched in Livescribe's sales channels in 2016."



"By joining forces with Anoto, we see huge potential for smartpen technology to expand beyond the consumer market and beyond writing and drawing on paper," said Gilles Bouchard, CEO of Livescribe. "We've had a successful licensing partnership with Anoto since Livescribe was founded and I am confident that becoming part of Anoto Group will strengthen Livescribe's position in the consumer market and allow us to pursue many exciting new opportunities in the years to come."



As part of this agreement, Anoto is acquiring Livescribe's entire business operations, technology, and intellectual property.