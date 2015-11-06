© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

Aerospace Turbine Rotables acquires division from Foxtronics

Aerospace Turbine Rotables (AeTR), a subsidiary of First Aviation Services, has acquired the aircraft battery maintenance as well as the power supply repair and overhaul division of Foxtronics.

AeTR has completed the integration of the Foxtronics' maintenance facilities into its Dallas / Addison repair station. The acquisition has tripled AeTR's capacity to repair and overhaul any NiCd or lead-acid aircraft battery and expanded AeTR's already-extensive capability to overhaul power supplies. In addition, the Foxtronics acquisition adds a robust inventory of loaner and rental batteries for a wide range of aircraft applications, enhancing AeTR's repair services with inventory and spares support.



Michael Smith, formerly of Foxtronics, has been hired as Manager of the consolidated facility. Michael joins AeTR's respected team of Al Blaylock and Corey Nelson in leading the Addison Repair Station.



"We are pleased to report that Foxtronics' battery and power supply shop has been integrated into AeTR without interruption and ahead of schedule," says Dave Seavey, Vice President and General Manager of AeTR. "We welcome Foxtronics' customers to the AeTR family, and look forward to supporting AeTR's international customer base with this expanded capability."