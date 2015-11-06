Orbit One didn't settle with just Flex' facility

© orbit one

The manufacturing facility in Ronneby wasn't enough, the Swedish EMS provider have now also recruited the former vice president of Flextronics SBS, Mattias Lindhe.

With the acquisition of Flex' – formerly Flextronics – facility in Ronneby, Sweden, Orbit One has become one of the biggest EMS providers in Scandinavia. And in connection with the acquisition the company also recruited Mattias Lindhe, who will be responsible for the integration of the new manufacturing unit into Orbit One's existing operations.“When Orbit One's CEO, Mats Johansson, contacted me prior to the Flex deal I took the bait instantly. I think it's a very interesting deal, two different companies with different strengths that complement each other very well. The focus will initially be on coordinating and optimizing Orbit One's five production units so that they function as a single site and can offer a very competitive market offering,” Mattias Lindhe says in a press release.Orbit One's five manufacturing units are spread out around the Baltic Sea. Three in Sweden – Stockholm and now two Ronneby – one in the Polish city of Prabuty, south of Gdansk, and its Russian manufacturing site in Slavsk.