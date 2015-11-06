© Paragon

paragon opens its first production plant in China

paragon AG has opened its new plant in Kunshan (China). Having been represented in China with a sales office just a few kilometers away in Shanghai since 2012 already, this is now paragon’s first production site in China.

paragon already acquired its first customers and orders from the domestic automotive industry in advance. Following the plant opening in Texas (USA), this marks the second step in paragon’s internationalisation strategy this year.



Comments Klaus Dieter Frers, founder and CEO of paragon AG: “Less than 10 months since our decision to open a Chinese production site we are already up and running. We found excellent conditions in Kunshan, and that directly next to numerous other medium-sized German companies. The key focus initially will be on our world-leading air quality sensor products, of course, which should be rolling off the assembly line very soon. We have already received several orders from Chinese customers. In China we have thus put in place a further major component of our internationalization strategy and our operations can now get started right away.”



One absolutely key topic in China is the high level of air pollution in the country’s fast-growing megacities. In response to this, the Chinese Ministry of the Environment is expected to act soon to turn the “Passenger Car Air Quality Assessment Guidelines” introduced in 2012 into a mandatory standard. This will further boost the already high level of demand for vehicle interior solutions.



“We have really hit the mark here and are therefore offering even more extensive vehicle incabin air quality solutions – such as our ionizer systems and particle sensors,” adds Frers.



Wolfgang Ketter has assumed the management of paragon’s Chinese business.