© pichetw dreamstime.com

Orbotech enters solder mask direct imaging segment

Orbotech, is entering the solder mask direct imaging segment with the introduction of a new family of Direct Imaging (DI) solutions for Printed Circuit Board (PCB) solder masks.

Direct Imaging, one of the methods utilized in imaging solder mask layers, is an increasingly important segment, which Orbotech currently estimates to between USD 70 million – USD 90 million per annum.



Orbotech’s new solutions, which include the Orbotech Diamond and the Nuvogo 1000, aims to accelerate and increase the overall quality and efficiency of PCB solder mask production processes. The Orbotech Diamond DI system addresses the solder mask manufacturing needs of the High Density Interconnect (HDI) and Multilayer board (MLB) segments of the PCB industry by offering high power and throughput. Beta site testing by three different customers in differnet geographical regions has resulted in orders from all three PCB manufacturers.



“With the demand for smaller, sleeker and wearable electronics, today’s manufacturers require PCB flexible production solutions that enable them to produce compact, high-quality and low-cost PCBs with multiple competitive features in quick turnaround conditions” said Mr. Arik Gordon, Corporate Vice President and President of the PCB Division at Orbotech Ltd.