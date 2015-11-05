© hasselblad

Hasselblad and DJI form strategic partnership

Aerial technology company DJI, is acquires a minority stake in camera maker Hasselblad Group, creating synergies between the two imaging technology companies

The partnership will allow opportunities and new ways of combining the technical knowledge of the two industry leaders in their respective fields.



"We are honored to be partnering with DJI, the clear technology and market leader in its segment," said Perry Oosting, Hasselblad's CEO. "DJI and Hasselblad are equally enthusiastic about creativity and excellence, and we are looking forward to sharing technical expertise and paving the way for future innovations."



"Hasselblad and DJI share a passion to provide creative people with cutting-edge, inventive technology to help them take visual storytelling to the next level," said Frank Wang, DJI's Founder and CEO. "With this partnership, we combine our strengths to further push the borders of what's possible in imaging technology."



The companies will each focus on their individual strategic directions and related growth opportunities, with marketing and branding platforms continuing to delineate the two companies. Hasselblad cameras and equipment will continue to be handmade in Sweden, and DJI will continue to make products in Shenzhen, China.