Plexus to close Fremont, California facility

EMS provider Plexus will close its Fremont, California, manufacturing facility. The closure of the 46'000 square feet facility is expected to result in the "separation" of approximately 200 employees.

“Deciding to close a facility is never an easy decision and we are sensitive to the impact this has on our employees, their families and the community. The dedication of our employees at the Fremont site has contributed to many successful customer partnerships; however, changing end-market dynamics necessitate that we optimize our capacity to meet customer demand. We have evaluated the value proposition and long-term viability of each of our manufacturing locations and have determined that the future growth prospects of our Fremont facility were limited,” said Dean Foate, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.



The company is expecting restructuring chargers related to the closure of about USD 3 to USD 5 million beginning in the first quarter of fiscal year 2016. Plexus plans to move the customer programs from its Fremont facility to other Plexus sites, and complete the transition by the end of our fiscal third quarter.



Once fully implemented, these actions are expected to generate approximately USD 7.0 million in annual savings, the company writes in a press release.