PolylC to develop cheaper RFID chip

After developing the world´s quickest plastic chip PolylC is now heading for cheaper solutions of RFID chips.

The market hopes that RFID chips some day will replace bar code labels, which only store about 44 bits. PolylC is now developing a 4-bit chip and hopes to develop a 128-bit chip with a processing speed of 13.56MHz with RFID standards compliance by 2008. PolylC´s RFID hopefully will cost up to 80% less than silicon-based chips.