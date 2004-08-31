Electronics Production | August 31, 2004
Avnet’s Best Quarter in 3 Years
Avnet, Inc. has reported revenues of $10.24 billion for fiscal 2004, up 13.2% over fiscal 2003 revenues of $9.05 billion. Fiscal 2004 operating income of $257.9 million grew 116% as compared with fiscal 2003, excluding restructuring charges in both periods.
Including such charges, fiscal 2004 operating income of $202.2 million was up $189.5 million over fiscal 2003. Net income for fiscal 2004 was $72.9 million, or $.60 per share on a diluted basis, as compared with a net loss of $46.1 million, or $0.39 per share on a diluted basis in fiscal 2003. Excluding certain charges in both fiscal years, net income in fiscal 2004 reached $125.6 million, or $1.04 per share on a diluted basis, as compared with fiscal 2003 net income of $27.8 million, or $0.23 per share on a diluted basis.
Roy Vallee, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “The global technology industry recovery gained momentum throughout our fiscal year and we finished with the highest quarterly year-over-year revenue growth rate in over three years. Fiscal 2004 was a year in which revenue growth combined with operating efficiency to drive a dramatic increase in operating income. Leveraging Avnet’s global capabilities to enable the success of our customers and suppliers has allowed us to capitalize on the improved technology market.”
“During fiscal 2004, the Avnet team was focused on delivering higher returns on capital through quality revenue growth and operational excellence,” said Ray Sadowski, Chief Financial Officer. “This focus improved our operating margins significantly during the last fiscal year. As we look into fiscal 2005, we see additional opportunities to improve operational efficiency thereby facilitating our ability to continue to improve our customer service and our bottom line, as well as to strengthen our balance sheet.”
Gross profit dollars per employee for fiscal 2004 increased 21% and operating income per employee, excluding restructuring charges, increased by 132% over the prior year. Operating expenses as a percentage of gross profit dropped to its lowest level in three years, coming in at 85% (81% excluding restructuring charges) for the year and 77% in the fourth quarter.
Mr. Vallee added, “Over the last three years Avnet has been focused on value based management through our “Driving Value” initiative. This focus continues to meaningfully impact our business operations as evidenced by the continued improvement in our expense and asset productivity metrics. Specifically, our net operating profit after tax return on working capital is the highest that it has been in over three years with the fourth quarter result representing the eighth consecutive quarter of year-over-year improvement.”
Looking forward to the first quarter of Avnet’s fiscal 2005, Mr. Vallee stated, “Based on current business conditions, seasonal factors and the current value of the Euro to the U.S. Dollar, we expect Technology Solutions revenue growth to be the range of minus 2% to positive 2% sequentially and Electronics Marketing revenues to decline 1-4% sequentially. Therefore, Avnet’s consolidated sales should be in the range of $2.55 billion to $2.65 billion in the first quarter of fiscal 2005, which represents a growth of 6% to 10% as compared with the first quarter of fiscal 2004. We expect earnings to decline sequentially and be in the range of $0.30 to $0.35 per share, up significantly from a GAAP loss of $0.09 per share and pro forma income of $0.09 per share in the fiscal 2004 first quarter.”. Management believes the pro forma measures also help indicate underlying trends in the business. Management also uses pro forma measures to establish operational goals and, in some cases, for measuring performance for compensation purposes.
Roy Vallee, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “The global technology industry recovery gained momentum throughout our fiscal year and we finished with the highest quarterly year-over-year revenue growth rate in over three years. Fiscal 2004 was a year in which revenue growth combined with operating efficiency to drive a dramatic increase in operating income. Leveraging Avnet’s global capabilities to enable the success of our customers and suppliers has allowed us to capitalize on the improved technology market.”
“During fiscal 2004, the Avnet team was focused on delivering higher returns on capital through quality revenue growth and operational excellence,” said Ray Sadowski, Chief Financial Officer. “This focus improved our operating margins significantly during the last fiscal year. As we look into fiscal 2005, we see additional opportunities to improve operational efficiency thereby facilitating our ability to continue to improve our customer service and our bottom line, as well as to strengthen our balance sheet.”
Gross profit dollars per employee for fiscal 2004 increased 21% and operating income per employee, excluding restructuring charges, increased by 132% over the prior year. Operating expenses as a percentage of gross profit dropped to its lowest level in three years, coming in at 85% (81% excluding restructuring charges) for the year and 77% in the fourth quarter.
Mr. Vallee added, “Over the last three years Avnet has been focused on value based management through our “Driving Value” initiative. This focus continues to meaningfully impact our business operations as evidenced by the continued improvement in our expense and asset productivity metrics. Specifically, our net operating profit after tax return on working capital is the highest that it has been in over three years with the fourth quarter result representing the eighth consecutive quarter of year-over-year improvement.”
Looking forward to the first quarter of Avnet’s fiscal 2005, Mr. Vallee stated, “Based on current business conditions, seasonal factors and the current value of the Euro to the U.S. Dollar, we expect Technology Solutions revenue growth to be the range of minus 2% to positive 2% sequentially and Electronics Marketing revenues to decline 1-4% sequentially. Therefore, Avnet’s consolidated sales should be in the range of $2.55 billion to $2.65 billion in the first quarter of fiscal 2005, which represents a growth of 6% to 10% as compared with the first quarter of fiscal 2004. We expect earnings to decline sequentially and be in the range of $0.30 to $0.35 per share, up significantly from a GAAP loss of $0.09 per share and pro forma income of $0.09 per share in the fiscal 2004 first quarter.”. Management believes the pro forma measures also help indicate underlying trends in the business. Management also uses pro forma measures to establish operational goals and, in some cases, for measuring performance for compensation purposes.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments