A new strategy for Acer's handset businesses

The company has a new development strategy for its smartphone unit – which under the new Acer will focus on growing its profits rather than increasing up its shipment volumes.

Acer is still aiming to deliver 10 million smartphones during 2016, but that's not the issue, the issue lies in increasing its earnings, according to a DigiTimes report.



The company is planing to reduce the number of new phones to be introduced during next year. New new number is a solid five models, compared to en seven or eight that the company had originally planned, the report continues citing ST Liew, president of Acer's smartphone business unit.