© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

Beijer Electronics appoints new CFO

Joakim Laurén has been appointed the new CFO for the Beijer Electronics Group and will join in mid-January.

Joakim has previously held senior finance positions with Alfa Laval and is currently CFO for the SCAN COIN group.



Joakim Nideborn, acting CFO of Beijer Electronics, has decided to leave in order to take up new opportunities but will remain with the group until end of February 2016.



“Joakim Laurén has a broad international experience, having worked within Alfa Laval for over 15 years in a variety of senior Finance positions, and with the appointment of Joakim we have not only financial experience but also strong business experience for our continued journey forward," says Per Samuelsson, President and CEO of Beijer Electronics AB.