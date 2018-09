Evertiq takes over Swedish PXI Show

© evertiq

Evertiq is – via its TEC-event, taking over the Swedish version of “The PXI Show” from Pickering Interfaces. This means that TEC Gothenburg 2016 will be expanding, and that's not all.

TEC gets more support

Evertiq is taking over the Swedish version of “The PXI Show”, a one-day event focused exclusively on the modular test and measurement platform PXI. This means that Evertiq's one-day exhibition TEC Gothenburg in 2016 expands with another branch.“We have expanded with this niche event in order to reach yet another part of the electronics industry,” says Henrik Björsell, president of Evertiq New Media AB.What this means practically is that the TEC event, along with its stage program, will run parallel with the "The PXI Show" - which will have its own designated area and stage program.“We've talked about this for two years but it has never really been right time. Bo Öhrwall (Pickering Interfaces) have previously arranged this, but it hasn't been a part of his core business. He pulled together industry players and gave them an opportunity to expand their network of contacts and sales. The fact that we can go in as the new organiser is a perfect match”, says Henrik Björsell.Bo Öhrwall added: “We will assist in attracting speakers. And what is important is that this is an open, modular platform with many players. The PXI Show has had great success in both the UK and China with a very high interest. And we want it to be open to everyone in the Test and Measurement field.”However, it is not the only news for TEC 2016 in Gothenburg. Evertiq has also entered into a partnership with Business Region Göteborg. What this means is that the TEC will have the opportunity to reach out to members of the networks; Microwave Road, Great, and the Association of Electronics in Gothenburg.TEC Gothenburg 2016 will run on January 28 at Eriksbergshallen, accompanied for the first time by the PXI Show. For more information regarding the event, click here