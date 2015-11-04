© andreypopov dreamstime.com

Beijer Electronics wins order for network equipment from Toshiba

Beijer Electronics has, through its subsidiary Westermo within business area IDC, wonn order from Toshiba valued at SEK 37 million (USD 4.2 million) for the supply of communication network equipment.

The Ethernet based train switches from Westermo will be used to build the communication infrastructure on the new fleet of Series 7000 Rail Cars for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA). This order follows on from the similar sized order for WMATA that was awarded to Westermo in 2012.



Deliveries for the new order will commence in the second half of 2016. It covers the supply of network equipment for a total of 384 additional rail cars.



Lars-Ola Lundkvist, Managing Director of Westermo, states that: “The order confirms that we are on track with the Westermo growth investment plan announced in September 2014. The plan covers the investment of SEK 175 million to further strengthen our market offer and our capacity to be a valuable partner for global engineering technology companies.”