ERAPSCO receive $20.4 million US Navy Sonobuoy contract

Ultra Electronics and Sparton Corporation have been awarded subcontracts valued at USD 20 million to their ERAPSCO joint venture, for the manufacture of sonobuoys for the United States Navy.

The award is a GFY15 ERAPSCO Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract release for sonobuoy requirements under ERAPSCO’s five year contract.



ERAPSCO will provide production subcontracts in the amount of USD 9.6 million and USD 10.8 million to Ultra Electronics USSI and Sparton De Leon Springs, LLC respectively. Production will take place at Ultra Electronics USSI’s Columbia City, IN facility and Sparton’s De Leon Springs, FL facility and is expected to be completed by September 2017.



“I am pleased that we have secured this important contract that will continue to provide critical sensor capabilities to the US Navy. This contract is a reflection of the increased focus on anti-submarine warfare and the US Navy’s commitment to providing key technology for this important mission,” stated Rakesh Sharma, Chief Executive of Ultra Electronics.