HERE powers connected navigation for Volvo Cars

Volvo Cars has chosen HERE to power connected navigation for the next-generation in-car control system for new and future Volvo models as part of a multi-year agreement between the two companies.

Volvo's in-car system, called Sensus, incorporates advanced maps and services enabled by the HERE location cloud. The first model featuring the new Sensus system is the XC90, Volvo's new SUV which started shipping earlier this year.



"The Volvo and HERE teams have developed a system that enhances driver safety and comfort, and which at the same time is beautiful to use," said Ogi Redzic, senior vice president of Automotive at HERE.



"Our agreement with Volvo extends a long and fruitful partnership between our two companies," said Bruno Bourguet, senior vice president of Sales and Business Development at HERE. "We look forward to continuing to develop great experiences for Volvo drivers."