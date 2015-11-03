© saniphoto dreamstime.com

Apple to go green(er) – Foxconn plans to follow

Apple has launched two new programs aimed at reducing the carbon footprint of its manufacturing partners in China.

The programs aims to avoid 20 million metric tons of greenhouse gas pollution in the country between now and 2020.



Apple also informs that its construction on 40 megawatts of solar projects in the Sichuan province is now complete. According to the company the solar installations will produce more electricity than what Apple's offices and retail stores use in China, the company informs via a press release.



“Climate change is one of the great challenges of our time, and the time for action is now,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “The transition to a new green economy requires innovation, ambition and purpose. We believe passionately in leaving the world better than we found it and hope that many other suppliers, partners and other companies join us in this important effort.”



The company will expand its clean-energy investment s in China, planning to build more than 200 megawatts of solar projects in the northern, eastern and southern grid regions of China.



At the same time the company is launching an initiative to drive its manufacturing partners to become greener, more energy efficient and to use clean energy in its manufacturing operations.



As part of this, Apple's manufacturing partner Foxconn will construct 400 megawatts of solar, starting in the Henan Province, by 2018. Foxconn has pledged to generate as much clean energy as its Zhengzhou factory consumes in final production of iPhone.



“We are excited to embark on this initiative with Apple. Our companies share a vision for driving sustainability and I hope that this renewable energy project will serve as a catalyst for continued efforts to promote a greener ecosystem in our industry and beyond,” said Terry Gou, founder and CEO of Foxconn Technology Group.