© trueffelpix dreamstime.com

GPV strengthens its sales efforts

The company has appointed two Senior Sales Managers in its efforts to strengthen its position on the European market.

The company's new Senior Sales Managers are experienced in B2B sales within EMS and the electronics industry. The new manages will keep focus on the Scandinavian market – Norway, Sweden and Denmark – as well as the German market, the Benelux countries and Switzerland.



“We are very pleased to announce to both existing and coming customers, that we have significantly shortened the distance to our organisation,” says Jørgen Holm, Head of Group Sales, GPV.