Varentec partners with Flex to manufacture ENGO

Varentec, a company working with next-generation distributed Volt/VAR control and grid edge management solutions for electric utility distribution systems, has selected Flex to manufacture the its ENGO devices for sale to utilities in US and global markets.

"Flex has worked closely with us to help ensure that our ENGO devices will offer uncompromising quality that will support broad customer acceptance of the technology," Dufosse said. "Thanks to Flex's expertise, we have been able to finalize our manufacturing and test processes to ensure that ENGO is an economically viable and a world class quality product compliant with the most stringent quality standards such as ANSI and IEC."



The partnership positions Varentec to rapidly scale production to support broad deployment of ENGO devices, which in combination with the Varentec GEMS software platform, aims to help the industry meet its needs for grid edge Volt/VAR control solutions. These systems can be deployed as complete, stand-alone distribution solutions by large or medium size investor-owned utilities, as well as small municipal utilities and cooperatives.



"Flex is proud to be Varentec's manufacturing solutions partner, helping to bring their innovative technology to market," said Scott Graybeal, Senior Vice President of Energy at Flex. "Varentec is a leader in new grid edge technology, and we are excited to support the commercialization of their grid edge control solution."