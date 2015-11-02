© /Fun General/2012/

Flex sells last manufacturing facility in Scandinavia

Swedish contract manufacturer Orbit One is acquiring Flex – formerly Flextronics – manufacturing unit, including its employees, in Ronneby, Sweden.

The site focuses on manufacturing services and logistics for electronics in the industrial and infrastructure segments. After the acquisition Orbit One will be one of the largest contract manufacturers in Scandinavia. Flex will continue to operate its design and engineering centres in Sweden and is not a part of this deal.



“This is a large and strategically important acquisition. Orbit One is strengthening its position in a tough and competitive market where consolidation is a condition for continued competitiveness and growth. The two companies complement each other very well. We will grow stronger through the merge and can thus both improve and deepen our offering to the market”, says Orbit One’s CEO Mats Johansson.





“The business in Ronneby is only 200 meters from Orbit One’s unit where Orbit One has both its headquarters and manufacturing. Our intention is to continue to develop both operations’ activities, integrate processes and take advantage of the resources and the expertise available. Swedish industrial expertise is internationally acknowledged which we want to take advantage of and develop. We see local and Swedish ownership as important factors. This is a business that is important and interesting for the region as a whole”, says Orbit One’s CEO Mats Johansson.