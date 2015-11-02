© tom schmucker dreamstime.com

Troubles on the horizon for the Electrolux / GE deal

It was back in 2014 that Electrolux announced its plans to acquire General Electrics' appliance unit. However, problems have arisen.

US authorities have rejected an antitrust settlement proposal from Electrolux and GE, the companies are now now preparing to take their concerns to court November 9, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.



It's the US Department of Justice that is challenging Electrolux' proposed acquisition, the department believe that a merger could have a negative impact on competition and in the end harm consumers. The companies submitted a proposal for a solution, however this was rejected and deemed insufficient, the report continues.