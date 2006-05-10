Electronics Production | May 10, 2006
Elekta chosen by five hospitals
Elekta announced a resounding success, winning all tenders entered, in the ninth 'wave' of National Health Service (NHS) investments under the ongoing plan to improve treatment capacity in the fight against cancer in the United Kingdom.
As a part of the country's national cancer program, United Kingdom is currently investing in increased capacity for radiation treatment of cancer. These investments are sponsored by the Department of Health, providing the funding, which is applied for by the NHS Hospitals and released in so-called 'waves'. Recently, the awarded tenders in the ninth of these waves were announced.
Winning all competitive tenders entered, Elekta will deliver six advanced digital linear accelerators for radiation therapy to five UK hospitals. In total, these orders are valued at over GBP 6 million and were order booked by Elekta in April.
All five hospitals opting for Elekta Synergy®
Elekta was chosen following a competitive and in-depth selection process facilitated by the NHS Trust and the orders from Guy's Hospital in London, New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton, Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham, Poole General Hospital and Southampton General, confirms Elekta's market-leading position in the UK. All five of the hospitals will be receiving Elekta Synergy®, fully equipped with precision IMRT, real time portal imaging and the most clinically advanced 3D X-ray Volume Imaging for image guided radiation therapy (IGRT).
"At Elekta, we are proud to be a partner to UK health care in the quest to improve quality and capacity in cancer care", says David Miles, Managing Director for Elekta's Business Unit UK & Ireland, and continues; "It is particularly pleasing that all hospitals opted for our solution for advanced, three-dimensional IGRT, a cost-effective technology that is set to greatly enhance accuracy and precision in radiation therapy and thereby improve quality of care for British cancer patients."
Information management systems from IMPAC
In addition to choosing Elekta's clinical solutions, three of the hospitals have also chosen to install information management systems from IMPAC Medical Systems, an Elekta company. These image guided treatment management (IGTM™) systems will connect treatment planning systems, imaging systems and the radiation therapy delivery equipment - regardless of manufacturer - in order to reduce cost, smooth the patient flow and provide seamless connectivity to the systems and devices that are integral to the full spectrum of cancer care.
"The result of this 'wave' is yet another proof of Elekta's strength in Europe, a market that has now clearly regained momentum", says Olof Sandén, Regional Vice President and head of Elekta's Sales and Marketing in Europe. "The fact that all hospitals chose Elekta Synergy, shows the increased acceptance of 3D IGRT solutions. Only with the full 3D imaging capability will clinicians get the full advantage of IGRT and Elekta has clearly set the standard for this exciting development", Olof Sandén concludes.
Winning all competitive tenders entered, Elekta will deliver six advanced digital linear accelerators for radiation therapy to five UK hospitals. In total, these orders are valued at over GBP 6 million and were order booked by Elekta in April.
All five hospitals opting for Elekta Synergy®
Elekta was chosen following a competitive and in-depth selection process facilitated by the NHS Trust and the orders from Guy's Hospital in London, New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton, Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham, Poole General Hospital and Southampton General, confirms Elekta's market-leading position in the UK. All five of the hospitals will be receiving Elekta Synergy®, fully equipped with precision IMRT, real time portal imaging and the most clinically advanced 3D X-ray Volume Imaging for image guided radiation therapy (IGRT).
"At Elekta, we are proud to be a partner to UK health care in the quest to improve quality and capacity in cancer care", says David Miles, Managing Director for Elekta's Business Unit UK & Ireland, and continues; "It is particularly pleasing that all hospitals opted for our solution for advanced, three-dimensional IGRT, a cost-effective technology that is set to greatly enhance accuracy and precision in radiation therapy and thereby improve quality of care for British cancer patients."
Information management systems from IMPAC
In addition to choosing Elekta's clinical solutions, three of the hospitals have also chosen to install information management systems from IMPAC Medical Systems, an Elekta company. These image guided treatment management (IGTM™) systems will connect treatment planning systems, imaging systems and the radiation therapy delivery equipment - regardless of manufacturer - in order to reduce cost, smooth the patient flow and provide seamless connectivity to the systems and devices that are integral to the full spectrum of cancer care.
"The result of this 'wave' is yet another proof of Elekta's strength in Europe, a market that has now clearly regained momentum", says Olof Sandén, Regional Vice President and head of Elekta's Sales and Marketing in Europe. "The fact that all hospitals chose Elekta Synergy, shows the increased acceptance of 3D IGRT solutions. Only with the full 3D imaging capability will clinicians get the full advantage of IGRT and Elekta has clearly set the standard for this exciting development", Olof Sandén concludes.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments