Escatec appoints new Director of Business Development

Escatec has appointedf Chris Eden as its new Director of Business Development. He will be based at Escatec's Swiss facility, managing the company's team of Business Development Managers.

Chris Eden joins Escatec from Identec Solutions AG and previous companies include Wipro Technologies Austria GmbH, Cambridge Consultants Ltd, and Marconi Instruments Ltd.



"We are delighted that Chris Eden is joining us. He brings a wealth of experience in the electronics industry, in particular EMS and product design and development, that will be invaluable in helping Escatec to continue its growth as one of the leading EMS companies," said Markus Walther, Escatec's CEO.



Chris Eden added: "I am really looking forward to helping Escatec develop its new business. Its novel business model of having high volume manufacturing capabilities in Malaysia supported by a facility in Switzerland at the heart of Europe where many of its customers are based, provides the best of both worlds for customers. My focus will be on helping Escatec win more multi-million euro contracts with international companies."