© stevanovicigor dreamstime.com

Foxconn builds Czech technology center

Over the next few years, EMS-giant Foxconn intends to expand its operations in the Czech Republic.

The company plans to invest over CZK 1 billion (around EUR 37 million) in its Pardubice facility. Within a project called “Smart City”, which is also supported by the Pardubice city council, Foxconn will bring new life to the former Tesla complex, writes idnes.cz.



The 14-hectare area is planned to include a technology center and factory space, but also host residential as well as recreational areas, the report continues.