© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

NKT Cables receives order for Galloper offshore project

NKT Cables has been awarded the order for delivery and installation of the export cable system for the Galloper offshore wind farm in a consortium with VBMS, a Dutch marine contractor.

For NKT Cables, the contract value will be EUR 53 million. The order comprises supply of 94 km of 132 kV high-voltage submarine cables with the first phase delivered ready for installation in late 2016. The second and last phase will be delivered ready for installation in 2017.



"The order for Galloper consolidates our position as a leading power cables supplier for offshore wind farm projects. The offshore market is one of NKT Cables’ strategic focus areas and is characterised by a high level of activity. It is a market which holds attractive prospects for us in the coming years, and it constitutes a key element in our recently launched Excellence 2020 strategy," said NKT Cables CEO Michael Hedegaard Lyng.



The Galloper offshore wind farm will have a capacity of up to 340 MW and will be sited in the Thames estuary, approx. 27 km off the coast of Suffolk, England.