Schweizer keeps on trucking - EBIT increased 13.8% in Q3

Schweizer Electronic continues to increase its profitably in the third quarter, EBIT increased by 13.8 % and order intake rose by 30%.

With cumulated revenues of EUR 88.4 million (previous year EUR 83.3 million) and quarterly sales of EUR 28.5 million (previous year EUR 28.0 million) Schweizer exceeded previous year's figures.



Operating quarterly results before interest and tax (EBIT) increased by 13.8% to EUR 3.3 million (previous year EUR 2.9 million). Which means that the EBIT margin climbed to 11.6% against 10.4% in the previous year.



Order intake amounted to EUR 39.3 million, an increase of 30% from last years EUR 30.2 million. 76% of the new orders came from the automotive sector.



"Despite the increasingly challenging market environment we continued our profitable growth and exceeded the targets we had set ourselves," says Dr. Maren Schweizer, CEO of Schweizer Electronic AG.



"Our order book increased again, and the very good level of incoming orders underlines the rising demand for Schweizer's products. We expect a turnover of EUR 115 million for the year 2015, this is a 5% growth against last year. Considering the unscheduled special effects of EUR 1.7 million in the first half of 2015 and the anticipated negative currency effects of EUR 0.4 million for the second half of 2015, we adjust our profit forecast to EUR 8.0 — 9.0 million for the fiscal year 2015. This forecast lies at the upper end of our previous expectations and corresponds to an EBIT margin of 7-8%," she adds.