© cacaroot dreamstime.com PCB | October 30, 2015
Schweizer keeps on trucking - EBIT increased 13.8% in Q3
Schweizer Electronic continues to increase its profitably in the third quarter, EBIT increased by 13.8 % and order intake rose by 30%.
With cumulated revenues of EUR 88.4 million (previous year EUR 83.3 million) and quarterly sales of EUR 28.5 million (previous year EUR 28.0 million) Schweizer exceeded previous year's figures.
Operating quarterly results before interest and tax (EBIT) increased by 13.8% to EUR 3.3 million (previous year EUR 2.9 million). Which means that the EBIT margin climbed to 11.6% against 10.4% in the previous year.
Order intake amounted to EUR 39.3 million, an increase of 30% from last years EUR 30.2 million. 76% of the new orders came from the automotive sector.
"Despite the increasingly challenging market environment we continued our profitable growth and exceeded the targets we had set ourselves," says Dr. Maren Schweizer, CEO of Schweizer Electronic AG.
"Our order book increased again, and the very good level of incoming orders underlines the rising demand for Schweizer's products. We expect a turnover of EUR 115 million for the year 2015, this is a 5% growth against last year. Considering the unscheduled special effects of EUR 1.7 million in the first half of 2015 and the anticipated negative currency effects of EUR 0.4 million for the second half of 2015, we adjust our profit forecast to EUR 8.0 — 9.0 million for the fiscal year 2015. This forecast lies at the upper end of our previous expectations and corresponds to an EBIT margin of 7-8%," she adds.
Operating quarterly results before interest and tax (EBIT) increased by 13.8% to EUR 3.3 million (previous year EUR 2.9 million). Which means that the EBIT margin climbed to 11.6% against 10.4% in the previous year.
Order intake amounted to EUR 39.3 million, an increase of 30% from last years EUR 30.2 million. 76% of the new orders came from the automotive sector.
"Despite the increasingly challenging market environment we continued our profitable growth and exceeded the targets we had set ourselves," says Dr. Maren Schweizer, CEO of Schweizer Electronic AG.
"Our order book increased again, and the very good level of incoming orders underlines the rising demand for Schweizer's products. We expect a turnover of EUR 115 million for the year 2015, this is a 5% growth against last year. Considering the unscheduled special effects of EUR 1.7 million in the first half of 2015 and the anticipated negative currency effects of EUR 0.4 million for the second half of 2015, we adjust our profit forecast to EUR 8.0 — 9.0 million for the fiscal year 2015. This forecast lies at the upper end of our previous expectations and corresponds to an EBIT margin of 7-8%," she adds.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments