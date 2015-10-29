© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

BIT Group opens IVD-focused manufacturing facility in China

BIT Group has established a second Chinese manufacturing operation in Shenzhen, China as a joint venture with EDAN Instruments, a Shenzhen-based leader in medical monitoring technology.

The additional capacity and capabilities provided by the newest facility will enable BIT to provide IVD manufacturing capabilities and third-party contract manufacturing services.



“The Chinese medical technology market is expected to grow at double digit rates in the coming years,” explains Marius Balger, BIT CEO. “Our newest China facility will allow us to provide our clients with an outsourced CMS alternative to those which are not focused on the IVD business and lack experience with system development and system contract manufacturing.”



BIT specializes in contract product development, manufacturing and after-sales services for life science, medical and IVD instrumentation OEMs; EDAN is a company in the medical monitoring business. By joining forces, both partners remain focused on core competencies, while providing a dedicated IVD contract manufacturing solution for OEM’s seeking entry to the China market.