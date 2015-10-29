© homiel dreamstime.com

Aspocomp’s figures still sliding

The Finnish PCB manufacturer's net sales are slipping. Net sales for the first three quarters amounted to EUR 12.7 million, a YoY decrease of 25 percent.

“Third-quarter net sales amounted to only EUR 3.8 million, as demand from our main customers was more muted than usual in July and August. In line with previous expectations, demand swung to clear growth in September. Due to the low net sales, operating profit was very low at EUR 0.5 million in the red,” said Aspocomp’s CEO Mikko Montonen.



For the review period of 1-9/2015, net sales amounted to EUR 12.7 million, down EUR 4.2 million or -25% from EUR 16.9 million during the same period last year.



Operating result excluding non-recurring items was EUR 0.7 million in the red, whereas a year earlier it was EUR 0.2 million in the red, another decrease of EUR -0.5 million. Cash flow remained EUR 0.2 million in the black.



However, despite decreasing figures, the company's full year outlook for 2015 remains unchanged. Net sales are expected to be between EUR 18 and 20 million and operating result excluding non-recurring items between EUR -0.7 and 0.5 million.



“The order book and demand began to strengthen sharply during September. The company is expected to post its highest net sales for the year in the fourth quarter. Operating profit for the fourth quarter is expected to turn into the black,” Montonen adds.