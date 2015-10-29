© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

AWS signs with DSA Commerce to support EMS market in France

EMS-provider AWS Electronics Group, has appointed DSA Commerce as its representative on the French market.

Headed by Alfredo Desa, DSA Commerce is especially active in key markets such as Automotive, Aerospace, Rail, Medical and Nuclear.



“Many companies in France are looking for a reliable EMS partner that can provide a high quality service on technically-challenging designs, yet keep costs competitive. AWS, with its high volume facility in Namestrovo, Slovakia, meets the needs of our customers in France perfectly,” said Desa, Owner and Director of DSA Commerce.



AWS’ CEO Paul Deehan added: “In Slovakia we have six lines with 18 pick and place machines plus a large area dedicated to mechatronics and box build. All the systems replicate exactly those at our European HQ and we have full ISO 9000 approval too. Yet the costs are lower, so we can provide even more value for our French customers. Therefore, with the help of Alfredo and DSA Commerce, we are sure we can deliver the capabilities, expertise and support that the French market requires.”