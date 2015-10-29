© polyrack

Polyrack invests in new injection molding machine

RAPP Plastics Technology, a Polyrack company specialising in plastics, has invested in new machinery in order to expand its capabilities.

The company has added a new 13'000kN (1300T) injection molding machine to its portfolio of equipment and services for manufacturing plastic parts which weigh up to approximately 6,000g (13lbs).



The new 13'000kN-injection molding machine, which corresponds with a performance category of 1300T, is located at the factory in Ettlingen near Karlsruhe and enables RAPP Plastics to manufacture parts with sizes up to one meter (39in.) and weights per part up to 6kg (13lbs).