© dmitry bomshtein dreamstime.com

Stable quarter at PKC

Finnish EMS/technology-group PLC had a stable quarter although the operating profits was lower than last year.

Revenues increased 7.4 percent on the comparison period (7-9/2014), totalling EUR 225.9 million (EUR 210.2 million). The changes in consolidation exchange rates increased the revenue by approximately +9 percent.



EBITDA before non-recurring items increased 4.1% on the comparison period(7-9/2014), totalling EUR 15.9 million (EUR 15.2 million) and 7.0% (7.2%)of revenue.



Operating profit before non-recurring items decreased 11.6% on the comparison period (7-9/2014), totalling EUR 7.4 million (EUR 8.4 million) and 3.3% (4.0%) of revenue.