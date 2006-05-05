Agilent merges three businesses

Agilent Technologies has announced that it will merge three of its businesses. Operations Support Systems Group (OSSG), Computing and Networking Solutions and the Design Validation Division (DVD) will be merged and named Network and Digital Solutions (NDS).

Head of the new business unit Network and Digital Solutions will be David Churchill who prior to his new position held the position as vice president and general manager of the Design Validation Division (DVD).



Pat Byrne, Agilent senior vice president and president of EMG said, "The merger of OSSG with DVD and our Computing and Networking Solutions business will significantly strengthen our leadership position in the wireless-convergence and digital markets. The combination will enable EMG to realize important synergies in our delivery of solutions to common customer segments, as well as in our operations."