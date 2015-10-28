© TT Electronics-ims

TT Electronics-IMS goes with Aegis MES for all manufacturing facilities

Aegis Software has received an order for its new multisite FactoryLogix MES from electronics company TT Electronics-IMS.

TT Electronics-IMS will install the software in their China, Romania, United Kingdom and USA facilities.



“We considered expanding our existing traceability solution, but recognized the need for more than a short term fix. We sought out a single platform that could consistently support our global operations, and the FactoryLogix MES suite provided the best available integrated solution – from incoming materials, to complete systems build – in a single, unified package. Another major consideration was Aegis’ global sales and support infrastructure. Overall, we felt Aegis was the MES supplier best aligned to TT Electronics-IMS global electronics manufacturing operations,” said Mark Sowa, Vice President of Operations for TT Electronics-IMS.



Daniel Walls, European Regional Director for Aegis commented, “After an extensive and highly technical sales process with the Global MES Team at TT Electronics-IMS, we are excited that they have chosen Aegis to help meet their complex manufacturing data requirements. We look forward to working with TT Electronics-IMS to fulfill their vision of deploying a single MES solution across their global facilities.”