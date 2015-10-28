© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com Electronics Production | October 28, 2015
Danfoss signs agreement to acquire DAF Energy
Danfoss and DAF Energy have signed an agreement under which Danfoss will acquire DAF Energy, a player in the growing flat station segment in Turkey.
Both companies are dedicated to the flat station business, and combining the two will help Danfoss strengthen its core heating business in Turkey and beyond to further accelerate growth.
“The acquisition of DAF Energy is a very important investment for Danfoss which will give us a much stronger presence and foothold including manufacturing facilities in Turkey. Turkey is an important and strategic market for the Danfoss Group with a great potential for growth. Turkey has made important steps towards increased energy efficiency in buildings, and together with DAF Energy we see a large potential for expanding the flat station business in Turkey for the benefit of our customers”, says Lars Tveen, President Danfoss Heating Segment.”
“We’re excited about the opportunities ahead to strengthen our business via Danfoss’ experience and competences in the heating market, as well as Danfoss’ commitment to support our pace of innovation”, said Mehmet Tayfun Başaran, founder and General Manager DAF Energy. “Becoming part of Danfoss provides us with a unique opportunity to bundle DAF products and services with existing Danfoss solutions in projects, and to promote district energy as a heating system in the Turkish market.”
Under the terms of the agreement, Danfoss will acquire 60% of the DAF Energy shares now and will take over the remaining shares over the coming years. The acquisition is expected to be fully completed at the beginning of 2018. The DAF Energy employees and management team will stay in the company.
