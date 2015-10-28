© adam121 dreamstime.com

Scanfil's first report following the PartnerTech merger

Finnish EMS-provider Scanfil has reported its figures for the July-September period, the first report to follow the merger with former competitor PartnerTech.

Sales for the third quarter amounted at EUR 135.8 million, an increase of 140% from EUR 56.6 million in Q314. Operating profit amounted to EUR 5.2 million (EUR 5.2 million Q314) or 9.2% of sales.



PartnerTech has been consolidated into Scanfil Group as of 1 July 2015. Based on this, Scanfil revised its estimate of its turnover and operating profit in 2015, estimating that the turnover will be EUR 360–385 million and the operating profit before non-recurring items will amount to EUR 17–21 million.



“Scanfil's business operations developed favourably during the third quarter, with the growth in demand focusing on Europe. In particular, the development of PartnerTech's turnover and profitability has been strong.” says CEO Petteri Jokitalo.



“am satisfied with the progress of the integration of PartnerTech. The new management has been appointed and will start as of the beginning of November. Measures to realize the synergy benefits are proceeding with the aim of pursuing annual synergy benefits of EUR 5 million as of 2017, at the latest. Feedback from customers on the acquisition and merger of the companies has been positive. We are making good progress to leverage our larger factory network, wider service range and higher volumes to increase competitiveness and customer satisfaction.”