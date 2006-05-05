Joined forces within nearfield mobile communications

Mobile handset software developer Esmertec, smartcard chip provider Contactless and Trusted Logic SA are joining forces to develop near field communications subsystems for mobile phone makers and their chipset manufacturers.

“Contactless chips in mobile handsets for payment and identification are a natural next-step, since handsets are personal items that users carry everywhere with them,” said Alain Blancquart, chairman and CEO of Esmertec, in a statement. “Combining our companies' hardware, software and middleware expertise will open up new opportunities in a wide range of applications that can benefit from such contactless solutions.”



“The market for contactless solutions in mobile phones and PDAs is poised for exponential growth, and the partnership we've announced today will help accelerate the development and delivery of numerous applications that will intuitively enable users to access content and services by simply touching smart objects,” says Remy de Tonnac, CEO of Inside, in the same statement.