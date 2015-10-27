© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

BSH to expand in Poland – hiring 500

BSH is planning to expand its production at three facilities in Łódź, Poland.

The company is already employing roughly 3000 people in Poland, out of which 2100 in Łódź. The company is planning to recruit factory workers, and will also develop IT, HR, accountant and R&D operations in Łódź.



BSH will invest roughly EUR 37.35 million (PLN 160 million) in its Polish development, most of which will be invested in its Łódź operations.