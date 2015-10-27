© kentoh dreamstime.com

Sinocare to acquire Nipro Diagnostics

Nipro Corporation has signed a definitive purchase agreement with Sinocare Group, under which Sinocare Group will acquire Nipro Diagnostics, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nipro Corporation for approximately USD 273 million in cash.

Nipro Diagnostics is a global consumer health and wellness company based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and a developer, manufacturer of performance products for people with diabetes, including a portfolio of blood glucose monitoring supplies and technologies. The company’s manufacturing facilities are located in Florida, New Hampshire and Taiwan. Under the terms of the agreement, Nipro Corporation will continue to purchase certain products in agreed upon markets from Sinocare Group.



“This transaction combines one of the fastest growing blood glucose monitoring companies in the United States with the fastest growing blood glucose monitoring company in China,” said Scott Verner, Nipro Diagnostics chairman, president and CEO. “We have a shared vision and a singular focus to provide innovative and affordable solutions so patients can live healthier lives. Together, we will offer a strong portfolio of solutions to our global customers.”



Shaobo Li, Chairman and CEO of Sinocare Group said, “Diabetes has become one of the biggest challenges to our public healthcare system and society. We welcome Nipro Diagnostics to this joint effort with Sinocare Group: we will continue to innovate in our products and services and improve the quality of life for people with diabetes.”