"WEEE are first", says Toshiba

Toshiba TEC Europe claimed it is the first retail and industrial automation solutions provider to fully comply with the WEEE directives.

Toshiba TEC said it has already moved forward to be able to comply with the WEEE directives, despite that the UK government still hasn´t implemented the WEEE regulations into UK law.



"We are continually developing products that are environmentally friendly throughout their life cycle," Manabu Niwase, director product & marketing, Toshiba TEC Europe told ITWEEK. "Just by reducing the size and weight of products, for example, improves not only performance but also reduces energy consumption", he added.



About the RoHS directive Niwase commented: "We have worked hard to eliminate hazardous substances in our products". "From 1 July 2006, lead, mercury, cadmium and 6-chrome will no longer be found in new products and we will not be using the restricted RoHS halogenated flame retardants in our polymers. This is all part of our global program to ensure people's safety and health", he added.