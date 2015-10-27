© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

Season Group appoints VP of Global Supply Chain

EMS-provider Season Group has announced that it has appointed Joseph Likens as Vice President of Global Supply Chain.

Speaking about the appointment, Carl Hung, CEO, said “As we continue to grow our business internationally, the management of all aspects of our global supply chain is critical to our success – allowing us to deliver the most competitively priced products at the same time as providing the delivery flexibility that our customers require. Joseph has brought many benefits to both Season Group and our customers over the past few years and we have therefore expanded the scope of his role to take responsibility for global logistics, warehousing and the coordination of the buying and planning processes across our sites in Asia, Europe and North America”.



Responding to Carl’s comments, Joseph added, “As we have grown internationally, we have implemented new capabilities (such as the International Procurement Office in China) and processes (such as automated quoting software and a system designed to provide key data relating to product life, alternatives, component specifications and risk analysis). My task moving forward is to further develop our ability to make decisions using solid data, by implementing a Data Warehousing capability alongside a Business Intelligence tool. This will enable us to take our

service offering to the next level. I look forward to the challenge.”



Joseph Likens has been with the Season Group for five years and in the EMS environment for more than 20 years - working with organizations such as Benchmark Electronics, Sanmina‐SCI and ACT Manufacturing.