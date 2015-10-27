© kheng guan toh dreamstime.com Electronics Production | October 27, 2015
Manz initiates restructuring program - Solar segment will be evaluated
Manz AG plans to launch a restructuring program as a result of order delays business segments Energy Storage and Electronics leading to a lowered forecast for the full fiscal year.
As part of its preparation of the interim financial statements for the third quarter of 2015, the Managing Board of Manz AG, lowered the forecast for the full fiscal year. This adjustment was necessary as a result of further order delays in the business segments Energy Storage and Electronics, primarily by customers in Asia. In particular, the macroeconomic cooling off in China as well as the developments on the Chinese capital markets in the past weeks have led to a significantly restrained propensity on the part of customers to invest. In short, this means that a significant amount of sales that had been anticipated for 2015 is now not expected to be realized before the next fiscal year.
The Managing Board now expects revenues for fiscal year 2015 between EUR 200 and 210 million and negative earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) in the mid tens of millions. According to management estimates the equity ratio will be above 40% at the end of fiscal year 2015.
As a consequence Manz will initiate a restructuring program. The key measures and connected restructuring costs will be presented at the end of November 2015. The optimization of the cost structure will be at the heart of this program in order to reach the break-even based on the current level of revenues as of the upcoming fiscal year. This cost structure shall form the basis to start growing again, the company writes in a statement.
Manz AG will focus on its growth markets Consumer Electronics and Energy Storage. In contrast, the strategic options for the business segment Solar will be evaluated. It is the objective that this business unit will not lead to a further cost burden as of the 2016 financial year.
The Managing Board now expects revenues for fiscal year 2015 between EUR 200 and 210 million and negative earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) in the mid tens of millions. According to management estimates the equity ratio will be above 40% at the end of fiscal year 2015.
As a consequence Manz will initiate a restructuring program. The key measures and connected restructuring costs will be presented at the end of November 2015. The optimization of the cost structure will be at the heart of this program in order to reach the break-even based on the current level of revenues as of the upcoming fiscal year. This cost structure shall form the basis to start growing again, the company writes in a statement.
Manz AG will focus on its growth markets Consumer Electronics and Energy Storage. In contrast, the strategic options for the business segment Solar will be evaluated. It is the objective that this business unit will not lead to a further cost burden as of the 2016 financial year.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments