Vitronics Soltec expands partnership with EMEA Electro

Vitronics Soltec has entered into a new partnership agreement with EMEA Electro Solutions to represent and distribute Vitronics Soltec throughout Portugal.

The agreement is effective commencing January 2016. The partnership for Portugal is in addition to the companies existing partnership for Spain.The agreement with EMEA Electro Solutions is complemented by partnership with Soldering Technology to support customers in the region.



In making the announcement, Wim Schouten, Sales Manager for Vitronics Soltec, said, “This is an import step for Vitronics Soltec’s presence in Iberia. EMEA Electro Solutions offers a range of first-class products to the Iberian market, and boasts a skilled and enthusiastic team that’s focused on customer satisfaction. To Vitronics Soltec, this is a perfect match with the way we want to serve our customers. Vitronics Soltec is looking forward to working with EMEA Electro Solutions in this partnership.”



Jose Luis Pardo, CEO of EMEA Electro Solutions, stated, “We are delighted to work with such a high quality organization as Vitronics Soltec whose range of Wave, Reflow and Selective Soldering systems are well known for their leading edge technology and reliability. Our goal is to represent high-quality companies and Vitronics Soltec is a prime example.” EMEA Electro Solutions will be responsible for sales, service and spare parts for the whole range of Vitronics Soltec products, serviced from EMEA office in Barcelona Spain and Lisbon Portugal.



Jose Olmos, owner of Soldering Technology added “The partnership between Soldering Technology and EMEA offers customers a very reliable and experienced team of engineering and process support; we are looking forward to working in this partnership”.