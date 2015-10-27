© maksim pasko dreamstime.com Electronics Production | October 27, 2015
Foxconn invests in Bamboo Distribution
A subsidiary of Foxconn Technology Group has acquired 20% of Bamboo Distribution, a UK-based mobile phone recovery, recycling and distribution specialist.
Foxconn’s decision to invest in the company is based on a number of factors, including Bamboo Distribution’s compliance with environmental and data protection regulations, the company’s current and projected growth expectations, its operational capabilities and specialist knowledge of the mobile buy-back, reconditioning, distribution and recycling sectors.
Juney Mistiki, Managing Director of Bamboo Distribution said, “This is an exciting time for us and a clear endorsement for our company. Foxconn recognised the value we are already providing our customers. Following extensive talks with Foxconn, we demonstrated why we were the right choice to help drive its expansion into Europe. Of course, this is a two-way agreement; our customers will immediately benefit from the direct access we now have to one of the most successful electronics manufacturing companies in the world.”
Foxconn’s investment in Bamboo Distribution follows previous partnership between the two companies designed to strengthen Foxconn’s position within the European market and open new revenue channels. Central to this agreement will be a new co-founded distribution centre providing services in the UK and Europe, which will increase Bamboo distribution’s processing, fulfillment and distribution capacity.
As part of the acquisition US based Paul Chou, Vice President of Foxconn, joins Bamboo Distribution’s board of directors. Paul has been part of Foxconn for over 13 years, helping to set up and manage operations globally to support the expansion of various Foxconn businesses.
Paul Chou said, “Bamboo Distribution offered us the ideal gateway to the European market, the company was a natural fit. It was clear from our discussions that the company’s customers have complete confidence in Bamboo Distribution’s services and its operations contain the capacity required to take advantage of the growth predicted in the sector. Our investment will enable us to gain a strong foothold in Europe through an established provider that is well respected in the industry.”
Juney Mistiki, Managing Director of Bamboo Distribution said, “This is an exciting time for us and a clear endorsement for our company. Foxconn recognised the value we are already providing our customers. Following extensive talks with Foxconn, we demonstrated why we were the right choice to help drive its expansion into Europe. Of course, this is a two-way agreement; our customers will immediately benefit from the direct access we now have to one of the most successful electronics manufacturing companies in the world.”
Foxconn’s investment in Bamboo Distribution follows previous partnership between the two companies designed to strengthen Foxconn’s position within the European market and open new revenue channels. Central to this agreement will be a new co-founded distribution centre providing services in the UK and Europe, which will increase Bamboo distribution’s processing, fulfillment and distribution capacity.
As part of the acquisition US based Paul Chou, Vice President of Foxconn, joins Bamboo Distribution’s board of directors. Paul has been part of Foxconn for over 13 years, helping to set up and manage operations globally to support the expansion of various Foxconn businesses.
Paul Chou said, “Bamboo Distribution offered us the ideal gateway to the European market, the company was a natural fit. It was clear from our discussions that the company’s customers have complete confidence in Bamboo Distribution’s services and its operations contain the capacity required to take advantage of the growth predicted in the sector. Our investment will enable us to gain a strong foothold in Europe through an established provider that is well respected in the industry.”
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments