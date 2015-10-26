© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

Exception PCB adds Direct Optical Registration

UK based Exception PCB Solutions has purchased a Direct Optical Registration system. The system developed by DIS Inc. increases layer-to-layer alignment accuracy for the company’s prototype, NPI and production-volume PCB business.

Direct Optical Registration allows for optical alignment of inner layers during the lay-up process of multi-layers and sequential build-up technology, eliminating the need to manually punch and pin individual layers prior to lamination. Tolerance buildup and variability associated with traditional pin lamination systems is eliminated.



In addition Direct Optical Registration provides an opportunity to utilize X-ray inspection to quantify registration of welded mulit-layers prior to lamination. The panel can then be measured after lamination, providing the data to analyze the lamination process and take corrective actions if necessary.