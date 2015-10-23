© pinonsky dreamstime.com

Cicor concentrates PCB production - layoffs will occur

EMS-provider Cicor is concentrating its PCB production in the Advanced Microelectronics & Substrates Division (AMS Division) in Boudry, Switzerland.

In addition, the Electronic Solutions Division is to concentrate customer support in Switzerland at the ES Division’s principal location in Bronschhofen in Switzerland. Restructuring costs associated with these two measures will affect the Cicor Group’s year-end results in the amount of CHF 4.9 million (EUR 4.53 million), the company states in a press release.



Cicor Group has decided to merge the AMS Division’s two PCB production locations in Switzerland. This move will involve consolidating the Cicorel SA location in Moudon with the location in Boudry. Existing competencies and manufacturing processes in Moudon will be integrated into the Boudry site. This means that customers of Cicorel SA in Moudon will in future be served by the Boudry location.



Cicor Group has also decided to merge the ES Division’s customer support operation in Switzer-land from its previous two locations into one joint location. As part of this measure, the Ticino sales office in Quartino will relocate to the ES Division’s headquarters in Bronschhofen and have its existing competencies integrated there.



The compnay also informs that layoffs in Moudon and Quartino will be unavoidable, but does not state how many.