© alexey utemov dreamstime.com

Microsoft cuts more jobs

New York Times reports that the software giant cuts another 1'000 jobs in a new round of layoffs – unrelated to the reported quarter.

The company laid off roughly 1'000 employees, which is less than one percent of its global workforce, reports the New York Times citing two undisclosed sources.



The company had not planed to release this figures, the report ends.